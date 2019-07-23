SEK college has top ranking nursing school program

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – One Southeast Kansas college has a top ranking nursing program.

Nursingexplorer.org serves as a nursing school resource. They recently named Fort Scott Community College number two in the state for best nursing programs. Student passing rates and tuition pricing play a big role in the ranking, but it doesn’t come as a surprise to school staff. Keeping their program prestigious has been one of their priorities.

“The faculty put in many more hours then they need to every other week. They’ve been in numerous times throughout the summer, always having contact with the students throughout the summer so always going well above and beyond.” Jordan Howard, FSCC Nursing Program Director

Fort Scott Community College is one of 36 recognized programs in the state.

Coffeyville Community College and Labette Community College both ranked in the top ten colleges as well.