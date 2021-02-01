SEK city’s finance department recognized

PITTSBURG, Ks. — One Southeast Kansas government has been nationally recognized thanks to their finance department.

The city of Pittsburg has been given the certificate of acheivement for excellence in financial reporting. The government finance officers association recognized Pittsburg for their detailed finance report for 2019. The association celebrates state and local government who go above and beyond to provide comprehensive financial reports for the city government and its citizens.

Larissa Bowman, Pittsburg Director of Finance, said, “It’s very rewarding, it speaks a lot for our city financials that we’re transparent, give full disclosure and that we’re a healthy city government.”

This is the 24th year in a row the city of Pittsburg has received this recognition from the association. Pittsburg will submit their 2020 financial report following their audit in March.