SEK church nears end of remodel

PITTSBURG, Ks. — One Southeast Kansas church is nearing the end of a major remodeling, just in time for students to return.

The Saint Pius The Tenth Newman Center in Pittsburg is preparing to open it’s doors next week. Tri-state Building Company began the church’s remodel in the summer last year. They tore down most of the interior from the 1960’s which had been falling apart over time. The final touches are being made, including furnishing the brand new steeple.

James Sukraw, Tri-State Building Superintendent, said, “The transformation has just been unbelievable, being able to drive by, from a guy that’s lived here most of his life, to see what it’s turned into from what it was before.”

Most of the construction will be finished by the dedication this Saturday at 10 a.m. The first service will be on Sunday and will be operational by the time students return to campus on Tuesday.