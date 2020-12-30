SEK church gets a facelift

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A local church is getting a facelift thanks to one South Hutchison man.

It’s a project to refurbish the stained glass windows at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg. This is thanks to Scott Hoeffer, based out of South Hutchison Kansas.

The church wanted to fix the stained glass as the frames of the window started sagging due to age.

Fr. Jerome Spexarth, Our Lady of Lourdes, said, “The windows themselves are a treasure to the church, they are over a hundred years old. So the church is built in 1904 and so these windows themselves are actually from that period.”

The project will be done in sections of four windows at a time. They estimate the project will be complete in late 2022.