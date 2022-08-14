ARMA, Ks. — Southeast Kansas was highlighting a major piece of history this weekend.



Sunday wrapped up the 76th Annual Arma Homecoming.



The tradition began back in 1947 celebrating VJ day, or Victory Over Japan day, and the safe return of World War II veterans like the 15 from Arma.



The celebration continued to grow over the years, even partnering with American Legion Post 182 to eventually create the three-day event the city sees today.



“I can remember coming here when I was a little kid, I think we moved here in 1972 and that’s the first time I went to an Arma Homecoming,” says Jay Russell, American Legion Post 182 Commander, “As with most people in this community, this is an annual tradition to come back, see family members and see friends that they grew up with, but also celebrate and remember those people who actually created this day.”



The celebration ended with a co-ed bocce tournament, junior bathing beauty contest and a carnival.