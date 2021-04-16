SEK butcher to open brick and mortar store

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas butcher is taking his talents from the farmers market to his own brick-and-mortar.

For the last 5-years, Matt DeMoss has been operating his business out of his garage in Frontenac – and showcasing his choice of locally sourced meats, produce, and breads at area farmers markets. As business picked up and he started running out of space, the time came to go big. And he has.

He’s opening The Meat Shed next week on Rouse Street in Pittsburg.

Matt DeMoss, The Meat Shed Owner, said, “The Farmer’s Market is set up to be kind of an incubator system, from my perspective, and I never ran a small business and it had allowed me to get in there and take little steps and learn to grow with the businesses.”

DeMoss plans to officially open for business next Tuesday.

