SEK Area Agency on Aging struggling to provide meals

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — An agency that helps feed people in nine counties in Southeast Kansas is struggling to put meals on the table.

The Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging isn’t accepting new participants for its meals on wheels program.

Their service area includes: Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette Counties.

Around 50% of the cost for the meal program is provided by federal funds, 25% is provided by the state of Kansas.

Agency Executive Director Cynthia Lane says despite that funding, the program relies heavily on donations which are extremely needed right now.

Cynthia Lane, Executive Director, Southeast Kansas Area Agency On Aging, said, “Donations that we’ve been getting for the program have been quite low and in order to be able to make our budget , it was important that we freeze the program and not allow new participants to come on at this time. That’s our first step to see if we can maintain our budget.”

Lane says in January, the agency provided 2,846 meals in Cherokee County and 3,308 in Crawford.

She says the average donation per meal should be $2 to help keep the program going, however, donations in both counties averaged under 50 cents.

