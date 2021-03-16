SEK animal shelter helped by local business

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A Southeast Kansas animal shelter is receiving help from a local convenience store.

Proud Animal Lovers Shelter in Parsons is selling coupons from Pete’s to raise funds for the shelter. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers for PALS since the start of the pandemic. Others over the past year had to either be canceled or changed.

Patti Findley, Fundraising Coordinator, said, “We had talked to them about another project that wasn’t going to work out, and instead of just saying “we can’t help you,” they offered this instead and we’re really appreciative.”

You can pick up a set of coupons at PALS from one to two p.m. Monday through Friday.