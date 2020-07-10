See how Joplin Schools is preparing for 2020-21 school year with COVID-19 protocols

JOPLIN, Mo. — Leaders with the Joplin School District must soon decide what direction the district must go once back-to-school time arrives. So far, the first day of school is scheduled for Monday, August 13th.

To consider its options moving forward, the school district is surveying area parents to hear concerns — mainly, what would a typical school day actually look like? For now, campus is still set to open under tightened safety protocols with everything from masks to contact tracing.

About the Plan

It is designed to have students in school for a normal five-day school week

It is based on recommendations from the Missouri DESE

The plan is subject to change as the COVID-19 response evolves. Depending on the school’s situation, this may last all year

Each plan will look a little different based on each school

The district is working on a plan to distribute masks to teachers, staff and students More CARES Act funding is being sought out to purchase reusable masks



Stage I: Arrival

Masks required upon arrival to school or boarding a school bus

Students will have a designated space to wait before the morning bell rings. These areas will be modified to fit social distancing guidelines.

Students will be screened in their homeroom, including temperature checks. Once screened, they can remove their masks

Stage II: Meals

Breakfast and lunch plans are being worked out so that they could include more spaced-out eating areas, grab-and-go locations, or even eating in classrooms.

Classrooms and learning spaces will be frequently disinfected with designated supplies

Kids will wash hands/sanitize before and after eating

Stage III: The School Day

Seating charts will be crucial to help with potential contact tracing. The more spaced out students are, the better.

Individual devices distributed for students grades 6-12

Course “blueprints” with minimum expectations designed in case school were to shut down or if a student were to quarantine. These remote options will be universal across schools

More digital options are also being considered for elementary students

Stage IV: Minimizing Contact

Again, assigned seating is crucial for all students

Middle and high school students will switch classes as normal, but masks will be required between bells

Masks also necessary for group projects in which students are required to be within six feet or more of each other for 15 minutes (example: science labs)

Lunch, recess, and unstructured times will look different between schools

For recess, classes will rotate between designated areas of the playground. Classes would have their own designated equipment that will be frequently disinfected after each use

If there are times in the day where students are susceptible to being in “close contact” (within six feet of each other for more than 15 minutes), they will be highly supervised

Students will be notified of the importance of distancing and following protocol

Masks are not required for classroom learning situations, but students may still wear them

Dismissal: Masks will be required until students get off the bus, get in their car to leave, or when walkers are off school property

Other Information