Secular advocacy group accuses Jasper football coach of leading team in prayer

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri School District is looking into claims against its football coach from a secular advocacy group.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation is accusing the Jasper High School Head Coach of leading the team in Christian prayer.

The foundation’s Attorney Chris Line says quote, “The Supreme Court has continually struck down school-sponsored prayer in public schools. Public school coaches must refrain not only from leading prayers themselves, but also from participating in students’ prayers.”

The school district responded, saying that this is an ongoing investigation involving personnel and we are not at liberty to discuss the details.

We will follow guidance set by our legal counsel.