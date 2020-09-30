Secretary of State Ashcroft stops in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Secretary of State makes a stop in Joplin to talk about the upcoming general election. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft spoke at the Joplin Kiwanis Club Tuesday in Joplin.

Ashcroft says there are now more ways to cast your ballot than in elections past, including simply walking into your county clerk’s office and casting an absentee ballot in person.

Jay Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State, said, “There are one of seven reasons you have to meet, you can find those at sos.mo.gov and call 1-800-NOW VOTE, we’re happy to explain those to you, but if you meet one of those requirements you can actually go in person with is actually the best way to vote because you make sure your vote can count.”

Ashcroft says it’s not event too late to register to vote if you haven’t already done so. That deadline is October 7th. If you’d like to do so, follow the link below.