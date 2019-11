MISSOURI — Missouri sees its second vaping related death.

A woman in her mid-50s died earlier this week.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says vaping was a contributing factor for the patient, who had a chronic lung condition.

In August, the state started requiring the reporting of possible lung injuries connected to e-cigarettes or vaping.

Nationwide, 42 deaths have been reported to the CDC, with the federal agency now examining “Vitamin E Acetate” as a chemical of concern.