Second stolen vehicle recovered

PARSONS, Ks. — Two suspects are in custody and a stolen vehicle is recovered following a search by Parsons Police Department.

Around 3:45 A.M. Friday a resident went to the Parsons Police Department and told police they were a victim of a vehicle burglary.

The witness followed the suspects and gathered a vehicle description as well as a tag number. Parsons PD used this information and discovered it was a 2011 Toyota Camry from Independence, Kansas.

Sergeant Brice Dickens went to the area of the initial report on Appleton and in his search found the stolen vehicle at the Mendota Creek Apartments.

After following the suspects in the stolen vehicle Sergeant Dickens arrested the driver, 18 year-old Joesph Ruttgen of Parsons while the other suspect ran off.

25-year-old Nathan Wiebelhaus of Independence, Kansas was found on 23rd street and arrested.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside the Toyota Camry.

Ruttgen and Wiebelhaus have been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, interference with law enforcement and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.