Second Grader selling hot cocoa in Carl Junction to help buy her family Christmas presents

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Carl Junction girl is selling hot cocoa for Christmas presents..

Lily McNelly is in second grade and built and setup a hot cocoa stand outside her home.

She is raising money to buy her family Christmas presents.

Lily has been selling the drink all weekend and appreciates all the support she’s received from the community.

Lily Mcnelly, 2Nd Grader, says, “Thank you for all the support and nice things you’ve done like all the tips everyone’s gave me. Its helping me get to the goal i have.”

She will be selling more hot cocoa outside her house on Briarbrook Drive near Casey’s from noon to 5 P.M. Sunday