FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Another child has died from the flu in Arkansas.

This is according to the Department of Health.

The child was younger than 5-years-old.

This is the second pediatric death reported in Arkansas this flu season, the first occurred in January.

As of Monday, 82 people have died from the flu in Arkansas, 13 more since reported last week.