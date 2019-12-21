Second Chance Pet Rescue seeing nearly double the number of animals

GROVE, Ok. — During the past year the Second Chance Pet Rescue has seen a major influx in animals and now they are asking for your help.

Staff say in 2019 the facility has seen 87 percent more animals come to their shelter.

Which is about 1,500 animals and it has put a strain on their facility.

They say donations are key because they are not funded by anyone.

The only thing keeping the doors open is the donations made by the community.

It costs the shelter about 800 to 900 dollars a day to keep the doors open.

Lysa Boston, Shelter Manager, said, “In general there really are no other shelters in this area that are come in bring your animal in when you need a place for your animal to go. We refer people to call other shelters but there are a lot of shelters in Missouri there is really not a lot of other shelters in this area.”

Boston adds if you can donate items to the shelter they are in need of laundry detergent, cat and dog food.

She adds the shelter is hoping they can continue to make rescue partnerships so animals can be transported to other states.