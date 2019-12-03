Second case of whooping cough confirmed in Fayetteville School

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville public schools confirm a second Washington Elementary student has a confirmed case of pertussis known as whooping cough.

Arkansas Department of Health requires students in the same school with a student with a confirmed case of whooping cough who have vaccine exemptions for pertussis vaccine or no record of the vaccination to be excluded from school for 21 days from the date of exposure.

“The safety and health of our students and staff are our highest priority. Additional cleaning measures were taken at Washington prior to the start of school today,” Melissa Thomas, Director of Health Services said.

This comes a week after the first case was confirmed in the same school. About a month ago a student at Pea Ridge Intermediate School was diagnosed whooping cough.