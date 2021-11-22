Second burglary suspect arrested in Parsons

PARSONS, Kans. — Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to a burglary a couple of weekends ago in Parsons.

36-year-old Christopher Hilton is being held on allegations of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. He was also wanted on a warrant out of Neosho County, where he as on probation after being arrested for burglary at a storage unit.

He was arrested this past Friday at a home in Parsons. Authorities found him hiding in a garage.

His arrest follows an incident last week when a Parsons’ resident reported the lock to their storage shed had been cut off and two people were inside. 20-year-old Lazarus Thomas Hinman was arrested shortly after the incident. He faces charges of burglary, attempted theft, damage to property and interfering with law enforcement.

