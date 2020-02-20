Second arrest made from Burglary at Mid-America Cycle Recycle in Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Two teenagers are behind bars now following an investigation into a burglary at Mid America Cycle-Recycle in Carl Junction back in January.

On January 16th, a burglary occurred at the Mid America Cycle-Recycle in Carl Junction where there were three motorcycles stolen from the business.

Two days later on the 18th, Levi Pederson, 17, of Joplin was arrested and charged for the burglary.

Now, Thursday, a second person has been arrested. Jacob Riggs, 19, of Oronogo, was arrested and transported to the Jasper County Detention Facility and charges of burglary have been submitted to the Prosecutors Office.

All three stolen motorcycles have been recovered as a result of this investigation. For questions, please contact Chief Deputy Derek Walrod. 358-8177 Ext 1102