‘Second Alarm Ma’am’ @JoplinFire states at 7:26 PM

(64801) — Saturday evening 7:21 PM Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance were dispatched to a report of active flames in the 3100 bk E 11th.

Just minutes later 7:26 PM @JoplinFire stated over our Joplin News First radio, “…second alarm ma’am, we do have a working fire…”

The one story wood frame house is located near the east edge of Joplin city limits with Duquesne, 3144 East 11th.

Information is still coming in