Seatbelt usage among Missouri drivers hits all-time high

MISSOURI–A record number of Missouri drivers are buckling up before they hit the road — that’s according to the Department of Transportation.

A new survey by MoDOT shows that 87.7% of Show-Me State drivers are buckling up. A spokesperson says they believe the “Buckle Up, Phone Down” campaign and other educational programs are at least part of the reason for the high figure.

But, despite this all-time high percentage, Sergeant John Luekenhoff with the Missouri State Highway Patrol thinks there’s still room for improvement.

“Unfortunately though, if you read the roadside signs, you see that nearly 700 people have lost their lives so far this year and we’re still in those fatalities,” Luekenhoff explained. “Sixty percent of those people are not wearing their seatbelts.”

Additionally, he says that most people who died in those crashes probably wouldn’t have if they were wearing their seat belts.