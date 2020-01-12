Seat belt saves a child’s life involved in a 3 vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. (KOLR) — Aurora Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to a three-vehicle crash on Friday, Jan. 10, on Highway 39.

Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end accident and one private vehicle in south of Aurora.

Occupants in the maroon truck were trapped when crews arrived. First responders used extrication equipment to cut the occupants of the car.

Injuries were minor, and a child in the booster seat suffered from no injuries. The seat belt was on.

Seat belts saved the lives of the family, especially the child.