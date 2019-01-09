Sears remains open thanks to last minute deal, but it may not last

Sears reached a last minute deal today to remain open - for now.

Attorneys for Sears said they reached an agreement with a hedge fund controlled by Eddie Lampert, the chairman and former CEO of Sears. The deal will keep 425 of the stores open if certain conditions are met. Under the new terms, Lampert must come up with $120 million dollars in cash by tomorrow afternoon, as a down payment.

The auction period for Sears ends on January 14. It could take days or weeks to determine the winning bidder. Lampert's bid is the only bid designed to keep Sears open.