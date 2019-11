JOPLIN, Mo. — TransformCo has announced the closure of 96 Sears and Kmart stores.

Joplin’s store at Northpark Mall is on the list.

“Going out of business” sales are expected to start December 2nd. The stores are expected to close by February 2020.

TransformCo purchased all Sears Holding Corporation assets in February of 2019. Eligible employees will receive severance packages.

