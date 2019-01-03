Search underway for missing Miami man

A search is underway for a missing Miami man.

With nothing but the clothes on his back, 61 year old Mark Rogers of Miami has disappeared. An investigation is underway in Langley as officials search for him after he disappeared on the evening of December 26th.

"No notes or anything left behind that lead us to any suspicion of where he went or what direction he took,” says Jeremy Floyd, Ottawa County Sheriff.

Rogers was last seen wearing jeans, a flannel shirt,and a black jacket. For a period of time, he has been staying in the mental health facility "Laris Rescare" in Langley dealing with depression. So, Ottawa and Mayes County Sheriff's Offices, as well as the GRDA have teamed up in efforts of finding him.

“We actually went out to Laris Rescare and interviewed some folks out there and looked at his living conditions..to see if he left anything or any notes that could lead us to any potential direction or pathway he may take. We have a helicopter in the air that's searching the area we also have a watercraft in the river on Hudson checking the river,” says Floyd.

Floyd adds the investigation is still ongoing and after Wednesday they plan to expand their search outside of the Langley area.

“The dad knew of an individual didn't know where he resided out in Texas but he knew he had a friend down there and we're trying to locate that friend,” says Floyd.

Floyd adds if you have any information pertaining to the case to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.