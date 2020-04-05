Search teams locate remains of infant in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders searching for a missing 20-month-old juvenile have found her remains near the Little Walnut River.

On Saturday at approximately 9:00 a.m., members of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Butler County EMS, Butler County Rescue Squad, Augusta Fire, and Leon Fire Department met at the Leon Fire Station to coordinate another search for the missing 20-month-old juvenile who had been swept away in an accident along the Little Walnut River in the Leon, KS area.

At approximately 10:08 a.m., a search team comprised located the remains of the 20-month-old female approximately 3700 feet downriver from the area the vehicle entered the Little Walnut River.

On March 11, the Leon Police Department was notified of a possibly intoxicated man purchasing alcohol who had his two-year-old child in the car with him.

When confronted and told by the law enforcement they would need to take the child, Sheriff Herzet, Butler County, then reports the man became panicked, then started his truck drove off into the Walnut River.

The man was discovered inside his truck and pulled from the river. But the girl was not located.

Detectives with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office recovered the remains and transported them to the Regional Forensic Science Center in Wichita for an autopsy.

The family has been notified by Butler County Sherrif’s Office. The name of the child will not be released.