Search resumes for 2 teens, man missing on Tennessee River near Pickwick

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) — The search resumed Tuesday for two 15-year-old boys and a 43-year-old man missing since a Saturday fishing competition on the Tennessee River in Hardin County.

More than 100 volunteers joined rescue squads near the dam at Pickwick Lake, said Amy Spencer with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The search area is between the dam and the Savannah bridge.

According to The Courier, the boat the group was in was discovered overturned on Monday. Authorities stated that they believe everyone was on board when it went through the Pickwick Dam floodgates around 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

High water is making the search more difficult, but conditions are improving, Spencer said.

A search for the missing boaters was suspended Monday night due to hazardous water conditions.

The teens are both members of the Obion County Central High School fishing team and the man is the father of one of the students.

The group attended a local bass fishing tournament on Saturday but failed to return and were reported missing at 9 p.m. Sunday night, according to a news release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The boat they were in was having trouble before the start of the competition and did not leave the dock with the other competitors. Despite the issues, the boat launched and the teens attempted to compete.

The empty boat was found Monday morning, 16 miles downriver near Savannah, the Hardin County Fire Department said.