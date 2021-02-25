Search ongoing for suspect in Parsons robbery

PARSONS, Ks. — One man is in custody – while the search continues for another suspect in an armed robbery in Parsons.

It happened around 3 a.m. This morning at the Pete’s Convenience Store on 32nd and Main. The clerk told police that 2 men came in, said they were armed and then were able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers were able to arrest one of the suspects later in the morning – 19-year-old Tyrell Dorsey – who was recently released from the county jail.

Sherri McGuire, Parsons Police Department Detective Lieutenant, said, “He was just recently bonded out of jail approximately about a week ago on two other felony charges and he is out on bond supervision at this point, the other two cases are not concluded.”

Again – police are still on the lookout for the second suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to the Parsons Police Department.

620-421-7060

620-421-7057

tips@parsonspd.com