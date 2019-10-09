Search for Suspect in Weekend KCK Mass Shooting, Enters 4th Day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Another night and another vigil in KCK. One suspect is in custody on a one million dollar bond and another still at large. And considered to be armed and dangerous.

It’s now been four days. According to police, early Sunday the two suspects walked into the Tequila KC bar near 10th and Central around 1:30 a.m. with handguns and started shooting. There were about 40 people in the bar at the time.

One suspect, 23-year-old Javier Alatorre, was arrested late Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police are searching for the second suspect, Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 29, and said he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or know where he is call 911 immediately or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Both have been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and their bonds have been set at $1 million each, the release said.

As families lay their loves ones to rest, one suspect still at large.

The shooting may have stemmed from an argument that occurred inside the bar hours earlier, police said.

Police said they responded to the bar before the shooting occurred but could not locate the suspects. They would not say if they have known gang ties.

The suspects appeared to fire shots at specific people then kept firing as they left, police said.

A bartender, Jose Valdez, said the problem started when he refused to serve a man who’d caused problems months earlier. The man threw a glass at him and was thrown out of the club, Valdez said.

A few hours later, that man and a second man came through the back door with pistols, he said.

37.085245 -94.5134624