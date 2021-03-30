Search for Parson’s hit and run suspect continues

PARSONS, Ks. — A Parsons family is desperate to find who’s responsible for injuring their family member in a pedestrian hit and run.

It happened in the early morning hours of December 19th — near the area of 1400 South 35th Street — between 2:20 and 4:40. Parsons PD reports a vehicle hit Andrew Scott as he was walking Southbound and did not stop to render aid or call for help.

A neighbor finally heard his calls for help shortly after 4:30 that morning. Scott’s family members say the incident has left him in full-time leg braces.

He’s had one knee surgery so far, and is expected to have one on his other knee later this year. More reconstructive surgeries are expected after that, as well.

Parsons Police are encouraging the driver of the vehicle to come forward and do the right thing. They’re also calling on any witnesses who may have either been a passenger in the vehicle or spoken with the driver about what happened — to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the Parsons Police Department.