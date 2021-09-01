Search for new Crowder College president progresses

NEOSHO, Mo. — The search to find a new president at Crowder College took another step today.

Three town hall meetings were held on campus.

Students, faculty and staff were able to provide some input — and hear from the Association Of Community College Trustees — which is assisting Crowder’s Board Of Trustees with the search.

“I know how important it is not only to the faculty and staff, but to the students to have a really good president. So, for me, there’s too much at stake for any of us to make a mistake,” said Dr. William Holda – Association For Community College Trustees Consultant.

The plan is to interview finalists for the job the week after Thanksgiving.

Of course, the next president will replace Dr. Glenn Coltharp — who’s retiring in June.