Search for missing Welch girls will continue on Wednesday

PICHER, Okla. — A devastating fire, where two teens vanish with no sign of what happened.

It’s the foundation for nearly 20 years of investigation that led to a new search in Picher, Oklahoma Tuesday.

Authorities have been tight lipped at the Picher search site, but Lauria Bible’s mother, Lorene, sees it as a step in the right direction.

“That’s a massive area to get in and out of,” says Lorene Bible. She has a front row seat for the latest search for her missing daughter.

The site on the west side of Picher has long been believed to be connected to the 1999 disappearance of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible.

Fast forward and there are high tech tools for the search, ground penetrating radar, a drone, along with a Tulsa police dive team.

“We didn’t have this 19 1/2 years ago to be to even do this so technology makes it easier to do your job,” says Bible. She is trying to manage her expectations, saying, “It’s another day in what we’re doing.”

But it won’t stand alone; Plans call for the search currently at Black pond to continue Wednesday at a second pond to the North.

Ed Keheley is Search Volunteer and explains, “We have 1999 aerial photographs i do in my collection 215 we’ve used those to get a picture of what it looked like in those days.”

Bible expects searchers to compare those with images from the new search, even while hoping that this search might be the search that ends it all. She says, “The worst was 5 years, then 10, then it come 15. December will be 20 – that’s not a place any family, any mother, any father wants to be.”

Freeman and Bible vanished in December 1999 as Freeman’s parents were discovered in the burnt remains of their Welch home.

Three men were suspected in the case, but only 67 year old Ronnie Dean Busick has been charged, and it’s a case that’s been stalled over questions of mental competency.