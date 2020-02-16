Search for missing Northwest Arkansas man pushes to fifth day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Northwest Arkansas search-and-rescue crews upped their efforts to find a missing man Saturday, as the number of days looking for him stretched to five.

Robert Elmer, 61, was reported missing by his father Tuesday. His car was found Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Fayetteville, but nothing suspicious was found at the scene, according to police. Crews from agencies in Washington and Benton Counties as well as Fayetteville and Springdale have been searching the Lake Fayetteville area for several days, and their tactics increased Saturday.

A mounted horse team, boat teams, sonar equipment and K-9 Units were all deployed to search for Elmer, but there was no luck finding him again Saturday, according to Washington County Emergency Management.

The search began around 7 a.m. and ended around 6:30 p.m., and crews won’t do widespread searches Sunday.