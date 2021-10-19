Search for a suspected Joplin arsonist, 22 incidents since July

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — The Joplin Fire and Police Departments are searching for a suspected arsonist.

22 incidents have occurred around the city since July.

Anyone living within the boundaries of this map released by the Joplin Fire Department, and if you’ve noticed suspicious activity, especially around the midnight hours, please contact Sgt. Dodson with the Joplin Police Department: 417-623-3131, ext. 1638.

You can also contact the city Fire Marshal, Dale Brooks: 417-624-0820, ext. 1307 (M-F, 9am – 5pm)