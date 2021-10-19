Search for a suspected Joplin arsonist, 22 incidents since July

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — The Joplin Fire and Police Departments are searching for a suspected arsonist.

22 incidents have occurred around the city since July.

Anyone living within the boundaries of this map released by the Joplin Fire Department, and if you’ve noticed suspicious activity, especially around the midnight hours, please contact Sgt. Dodson with the Joplin Police Department: 417-623-3131, ext. 1638.

You can also contact the city Fire Marshal, Dale Brooks: 417-624-0820, ext. 1307 (M-F, 9am – 5pm)

Joplin suspected arson incidents, via Joplin Fire Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories