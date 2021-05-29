Search for 12-year-old girl continues

NEOSHO, Mo. — Multiple agencies are resuming the recovery search for a missing 12-year-old girl.

The Neosho Police Department says crews continued searching for Kailyn Brown at 8:30 A.M.

She was swept away by a strong current at Shoal Creek at Lime Kiln Park in Neosho on Wednesday afternoon .

Officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Neosho Police and Fire Department are searching the water of Shoal Creek and along the bank.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office flew a drone over the area — and Med Flight flew a chopper during the search.

Crews plan on searching until dark Saturday night.

The police chief says if Brown is not found they will resume searching Sunday morning.