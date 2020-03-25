Search continues for two escaped from correctional center in Vinita

More information about the two inmates escaped from Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center on Wednesday has been released by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The full release can be read below.

Kaden White

Devan Johnson

“VINITA, Okla. – Oklahoma Department of Corrections agents and area law enforcement are looking for two inmates who walked away Wednesday from Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center.

NOCC security staff noticed Devan Johnson, 25, and Kaden White, 25, missing around 2:45 p.m. Staff then searched inside the minimum-security prison’s fenced interior and did not locate the two.

Staff, agents and law enforcement are actively searching the area in which the prison is located on the grounds of the Oklahoma Forensic Center.

Johnson was serving five years for second-degree burglary out of Oklahoma County and aggravated assault and battery out of Pottawatomie County, as well as other crimes.

White was serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree burglary out of Pottawatomie County and five years for second-degree arson out of Seminole County.

White is described as white, 6-feet 1-inches tall, weighing about 169 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson is also described as white, 6-feet 1-inches tall, weighing about 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the inmates’ locations can call our escapee hotline at (866) 363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.”