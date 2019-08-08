Search for missing Sarah Burton continues

JOPLIN, Mo.— Joplin Police detectives and 4 State Search and Rescue executed another targeted search in the Sarah Burton missing person’s case on Wednesday.

Police continued their search in a vacant field near the area Burton was last seen. No new information was discovered during the search, but the Department says they will continue to work all leads received and welcome new information in this case.

Sarah Burton, 29, of Joplin, is described as 5’7, 160 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on foot in the area of 10th and Rex on July 16, 2018 and reported missing on July 20, 2018.

Detectives with the Joplin Police Department have conducted interviews and followed up on leads in Joplin, Jasper County, Newton County, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ben Cooper 417-623-3131 ext 440 or 417-623-3131 after hours.