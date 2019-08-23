Search begins for next NEO college president

by: Autumn Bracey

NEO A&M College has begun its national search to find its next college president.

Applications and nominations for those who believe they or someone else is a good candidate are being accepted.

NEO is recognized as a premier two-year institution to receive an Associate’s Degree with about 2,500 registered students. The Oklahoma Board of Regents is overseeing the selection process.

People have until October 1st to submit their application.

For more information, can call the NEO Search Committee at (405)945-3263.

