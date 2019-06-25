Search area expanded to find Anderson woman swept away by flood waters

ANDERSON, Mo. —

Crews have expanded their search area to find an Anderson woman swept away by flood waters over the weekend.

The fire department was back out searching Tuesday for Linda Denise Kuykendall. Fire fighters are currently excavating an area of debris near the creek after dogs got an alert in that area. The search has also expanded outside of the Anderson city limits.

Kuykendall was in her home Sunday with her son, his fiancé and two children; a 2-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl, when their home was swept away by floodwaters.

“It was kind of terrifying, but at that moment your basic instinct is to survive. You have seconds to react, seconds, the one wrong move and it’s life or death. I remember right before the house floated away it sounded like a hurricane.” Keith Ridpath, Linda’s Son

The family says a neighbor was able to grab the baby girl before the water swallowed their home with them inside. Everyone was able to escape, except Linda, who was last seen drifting away. Crews are calling this a recovery search at this time.

