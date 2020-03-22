Seamstresses, designers to make masks for medical works

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum is asking local designers and seamstresses to make masks able to be donated to medical workers that are facing critical shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The group has designated two designs, one for use by medical professionals and one by patients, to be sewed and distributed to local hospitals:

CONTOURED MASK — intended for use by healthcare professionals in low-risk areas

https://hellosewing.com/face-mask-sewing-pattern/?fbclid=IwAR1xzWyHGAOvFlpoU3AcXiKu_-Lb_cPZH81VPexCSEKwqhuqIIv84ssfRUY

PLEATED RECTANGLE — intended for use by patients

https://buttoncounter.com/2018/01/14/facemask-a-picture-tutorial/?fbclid=IwAR1X89eqGp9OZT8ghuNzMWE7inp97TTSBFlavbVBqayx4q7sXkMef48K0CI

The group also says that those who have the necessary materials to create the specified patters can go ahead and get started making as many masks as possible.

Limited supplies will be available at the AAFF office for those who do not have all the necessary materials.

For fabric pick up and mask drop off, citizens are asked to come to the AAFF office located at 203 E. Emma Avenue, Suite A, in Springdale.

The designated times for mask drop off and fabric pick up are as follows:

Friday, March 20th from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 21st from 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Sunday, March 22nd from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Monday, March 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25th from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Friday, March 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Additional times the following week will be added as needed.

Masks can also be mailed to 616 W. Poplar Street, Rogers, AR 72756.