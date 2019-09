John Scully will take on the role overseeing Oklahoma’s biggest law enforcement agency.

His predecessor, Rusty Roades, retired several weeks ago.

Stitt says Scully has a strong background as a leader in public safety.

Most recently, he worked as the Director of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control.

He also served in the Oklahoma City Police Department for more than 32 years.

Scully will have to be confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate before he officially takes on the role.