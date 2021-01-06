Science center focuses on robotics

PARSONS, Ks. — A local science center is helping kids in Southeast Kansas find a love for robotics.

Curious Minds Discovery Zone in Parsons has started its robotics program for children in the third grade and up. The program uses child friendly apps and programming blocks to help explain the coding process behind robotics. The science center hope this will help children take an interest in stem subjects by explaining coding in an easier way.

Cassie Blackburn, Program Manager, said, “Basically the robots are like Simon Says, whatever information that they put into the computer is what the robot will then do. If they get flustered they have to realize that the robot is doing exactly what they told them to do.”

The robotics will have additional classes for 1st and 2nd grade students in February. +If you would like to sign up, just contact curious minds on Facebook or by phone.

(620) 778-2657

https://www.facebook.com/CuriousMindsDiscoveryZone