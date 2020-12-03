School staff could see relief with new quarantine regulations

JOPLIN, Mo. — School staff could soon see some relief thanks to new CDC quarantine regulations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced quarantines can now be reduced from 14 days to 10 or even seven with a negative Covid-19 test result.

Local school officials say this could help relieve short staffing in teachers and substitutes, which has been an issue since the start of the pandemic.

“If quarantines days are reduced, from 14 days to 10 days, then that will certainly help ease some of the strain, keeping social distancing in place, keeping our staff here and working because that has been a challenge in times,” said Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin Schools Superintendent.

The CDC quarantine guidelines are still very new, so schools are currently working with their local and state health departments to determine the best course of action.

