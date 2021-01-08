School Nurses in Missouri Will Soon Get COVID-19 Vaccines

Most school workers in Missouri will have to wait a little longer to get the COVID vaccine, but there’s one category that’s moving up the list. School nurses are now included in category 1A, the group now receiving the vaccine. They moved up the priority list since school nurses risk exposure when they give COVID tests to students and teachers. Joplin school leaders are excited to start vaccinations for the their nurses.

“Because they are on the front lines of keeping our schools open and staffing is important and one of the main concerns we’ve had throughout this whole pandemic of being able to have school and have school consistently,” says Joplin Schools Superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss.

The state has a list of each category for the COVID vaccine. Go to https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/residents/