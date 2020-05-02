School Lunch Heroes hard at work

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local schools maybe closed to students, but there are still people working inside the buildings serving kids.

Including food service professionals, who spend each day preparing meals to be passed out to students around the district.

To honor these workers for everything they do regularly, as well as all the extra work they’ve put in since the start of the pandemic, Joplin School District officials presented all of them with goodie bags and mango smoothies.

Linda Born, Joplin Schools Food Service Professional, said, “We’re here because we love the kids, and we want to serve the kids, and it’s nice when someone recognizes that as well.”

Born has been with Joplin schools for 23 years.