School is about to start for Joplin and teachers are already getting ready

JOPLIN, MO – Students may not be returning to the class room for a couple of weeks, but their teachers have been plenty busy.

And this event gave those teachers some help.

The annual Joplin Schools Health, Benefits, and Retail Therapy Fair is designed to be a one-stop shop for a variety of goods and services, benefitting district educators.

“You know, we’re all working on our classrooms, we’re all trying to get everything ready for the kiddos on that first day so having this all very conveniently at one place at one time is just really great, it’s also nice to be able to reconnect with some of our co-workers before the school year starts and just kind of catch up.” Says Tara Marty, North Middle School Teacher.

COVID-19 vaccinations were also available today.

The first day of school in Joplin, Monday, August 23rd.