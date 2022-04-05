QUAPAW – A $3.5 million 10-year Quapaw school bond issue narrowly passed Tuesday night.

The bond proposal passed with 117 votes to 76 votes, or by 62.62 percent.

School bonds proposals in Quapaw and Jay needed to pass by 60 percent.

Taxes in the school district will increase by $1.66 monthly for every $100 in property taxes.

The bond money will be used for building a 500-person safe room with classrooms, a music room, and restrooms, replacing the roof on the elementary school building, renovations to the student center and middle school campus restrooms, and adding an addition to the school’s gymnasium.

Elsewhere in Ottawa County, Commerce voters defeated a 2 percent sales tax earmarked for infrastructure work. The measure failed with 70 votes or 59.83 percent against the proposal and 47 votes or 40.17 percent favoring the proposal.

Commerce voters narrowly approved making the city clerk position a hired 40-week position with 59 votes in favor of the proposal and 57 votes opposed.

In Delaware County Jay residents narrowly approved a 10-year bond issue with 946 votes in favor of the $12.6 million proposal and 539 no votes.

The proposal passed 63.70 percent to 36.30 percent.

The bond will go toward building a 2,500-seating football and field/track stadium, two safe rooms, cafeteria expansion, renovations to the band and choral music room, building a field house and wrestling room.

Property taxes are expected to raise $1.22 monthly for every $100 in property taxes.

Voters in the southern portion of Delaware County elected David Beck as District 3 County Commissioner. David Beck received 737 votes to 497 votes for Charlie Smith.

Portions of the Adair County Westville School District are inside Delaware County. The precinct had no votes from Delaware County.