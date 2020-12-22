School board elections getting underway

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Election season is just getting underway for a long list of school districts in Southwest Missouri. The April election will decide races in a number of cities, including Carthage.

There are three openings on the ballot, including two three-year terms and one position with a one year term to decide the seat of a board member who resigned. Candidates must meet certain criteria to qualify for the race.

Ashley Jones, Carthage R-9, said, “Must be a resident in the district and reside in the district, not just have property in the district. Must be at least 24 years of age. Not an employee of the school district.”

So far, four candidates have filed in Carthage. Those running for the three year term include Bill Lasley, Lee Elliff Pound, and Nathan Scott. Ryan Collier is the only candidate filing for the one year term. The filing period runs through January 19th.