Scholarship to be founded in name of former CHCSEK employee

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — An area healthcare professional is calling it a career, and her employer is making sure the community doesn’t forget her hard work and dedication.

Nancy Evans has worked for the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas for the last 17 years. Evans most recently has served as a nurse and certified diabetic educator for the non profit organization but has been part of the start of many other services at the health cared provider including dental, flu shots, and prescription education.

To honor Evans, the group plans on starting a scholarship in her name. If you’d like to make a contribution to help get it off the ground, contact information is listed below.

www.spotter@chcsek.org