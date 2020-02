FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2013, file photo, Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt, leads a meeting at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Now, Missouri’s Attorney General, Schmitt on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, released a report following a 13-month investigation of sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church. The report referred 12 priests for potential criminal prosecution. (Kile Brewer/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he’s running to keep his seat.

Schmitt officially announced his candidacy Wednesday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed Schmitt to serve as attorney general after Josh Hawley left the seat in 2019 to join the U.S. Senate. Schmitt had been serving as state treasurer.

Democratic lawyers Rich Finneran and Elad Gross are campaigning to unseat Schmitt.